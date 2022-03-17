Baldwin: $3.7 million coming to La Crosse to install PFAS wellhead treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than $3.7 million is coming to La Crosse to install wellhead treatment for filtration of PFAS chemicals.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she is pleased with the agreement and said she was happy to work with local officials to help fix this problem.
"These are very costly things for a community to bear all by themselves, so we want to step up and work in partnership," Sen. Baldwin (D) Wisconsin said. "I really appreciate the people on the ground in La Crosse who have expressed this concern and worked closely with me to make sure we could make the case for these dollars for the clean-up."
In total, more than $187 million is included in the legislation to support projects like this one across Wisconsin.