Baldwin seeking answers into Fort McCoy's policies on controlled burns

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is demanding answers from Fort McCoy and the Army after the recent wildfire.
The senator sent a letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth about policies concerning controlled burns.
There isn't a specific cause known yet for what's known as the Arcadia Fire which burned nearly 3,000 acres near the Fort's northeastern border.
The fire took three days to contain.
Before the fire, the post was conducting controlled burns despite red flag warnings from the weather service and a state of emergency declaration due to the dangerous conditions from Governor Tony Evers.
In the letter, Sen. Baldwin wrote, "It is imperative that we protect the areas both in and around our military installations, and that the Department of Defense use all resources available to ensure appropriate risk mitigation when conducting operations that have a direct impact on the environment and communities."
She asked in the letter about how the Fort coordinated with other agencies such as the WI Department of Natural Resources regarding controlled burns. The letter also asked what the installation was doing to clean up the area and assess any environmental damage.
Late last week, the fort posted on its social media pages that those impacted by the fire may have claims for damages.