Ban on conversion therapy approved by La Crosse City Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After much debate, the city voted 8-4 with one abstention Thursday to approve an ordinance that bans conversion therapy, the act of altering one's orientation to align with heterosexual norms.
The ordinance only applies to practicing on minors by licensed professionals. Adults may still seek out treatment on top families, teachers and religious officials being allowed to have free discussions with children on the topic.
Citing an increased risk to LGBTQ+ youth, those supporting the ordinance say it is a win for the children who identify in that demographic.
"There are people that would absolutely rather see their kids dead than to be trans," A.J. De Pre said. "This is why it's so critical. It's because trans kids either die by suicide at higher rates than their cisgender peers all the time or some of them are down right murdered by their parents."
Those in attendance not supporting the ordinance say the city council is not doing their sworn duty by approving it.
"It's not about the ordinance," Tom Sweeney said. "It's about the council members taking an oath uphold and support the Constitution of the United States and they didn't do it. When they're taking away people's rights in the 1st Amendment, They're violating the Constitution. They're violating their oath."
The vote came following a closed session that was unanimously approved. Prior to the official vote, council member Chris Woodard voted to have an open session that did not receive a second. Woodard also motioned to have the vote indefinitely postponed. That was turned down 8-5 in favor of no.
Woodard voted against the ordinance stating that since there is no public record of conversion therapy happening in the city, that passing the ordinance is setting it up to fail. He also acknowledged the city will be sued by the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty if it passed.
Council member Doug Happel voted no, and citing that since conversion therapy is legally regarded as a medical procedure, believed the council shouldn't ban medicinal acts like kidney surgery.
Council member Mark Neumann spoke during discussions and shared common themes he's heard from both sides. Those include supporters feeling conversion therapy is dangerous to patients and those opposed feeling the conversion therapy itself is too broad a term.
Also at the meeting, the council voted 9-4 to approve a resolution declaring a state of emergency. Per the meeting's public rundown, the city will commit to policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate a transition to clean energy.
The council also voted to name Jenasea Hameister as their 5th District representative and was sworn in immediately after. Hameister did get to vote on the night's agenda.