Bangor area man killed in tractor accident

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - A Town of Bangor man is killed in a tractor accident Wednesday evening.
According to information from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6 p.m., the 74-year-old man was pulling a fertilizer spreader with a tractor along a hillside when both tipped over and pinned him under the tractor.
The sheriff's office said the man was found deceased at the scene when first responders arrived at the farm on Prairie Road.
Bangor Fire/EMS, Fort McCoy Fire Dept., Sparta Ambulance, P.E.R. Towing, Arnolds Towing, La Crosse County Mass Casualty, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office along with the Sheriff's Office were on the scene.