Bangor High School students use "HeartMath" for mental health benefits

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- High School students juggle school work, extracurricular activities, a social life and more. To help students at Bangor High School maintain a healthy state of mind, Gundersen Health System implemented a HeartMath program three days a week.
The program is designed to help students effectively handle their emotions to help their mental health.
The students wear a heartbeat sensor that delivers real time feedback, and will notify the student if they are experiencing stress or frustration.
Health Educator Brooke Lueck said the program offers techniques to help students find balance.
"Students can see where they are-if they are in the red they might need to take deeper breaths. And blue and green or indicators that they are breathing deeply and having a more renewing emotion versus a depleting emotion," Lueck said.
9th grade student Caitlyn Crenshaw said she likes an open environment to talk about mental health issues.
"I've learned a lot just how to manage stress with things. It's nice to come into the classroom and just breathe and not worry about like 'Oh, I have a test right away or I have to do this assignment'," Crenshaw said.
The class also teaches techniques to overcome stressors in everyday life.
This is the first semester Bangor High School used this program but school officials say they are hopeful to continue it.
Gundersen Health System is encouraging other school districts to reach out to spread the HeartMath program. For more information you can email: clharris@gundersenhealth.org.