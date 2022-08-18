Bangor School Board approves November referendum

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in the Bangor School District are going to have to decide whether to approve a $24 million capital referendum when they head to the polls in November.
At Wednesday's meeting, the Board of Education approved putting the question on the ballot.
The move came after community input sessions and surveys done since January throughout the district .
According to the district, if approved, the money would go towards remodeling, deferred maintenance projects, and additions at district buildings.
“The School Board, staff and community worked to create a plan that would address prioritized needs and also extend the life of our buildings and continue to ensure that our facilities are something for our community to be proud of – an important investment in the District for today and the future” said David Brokopp, District Superintendent in a statement from the district.
Some of the improvements according to information from the district include:
Elementary School Improvements:
· A classroom addition for grades 2-5
· Relocation of the kitchen and receiving, and creation of a lobby/breakout area
· Creation of a commons/cafeteria where the current multi-purpose room exists
· Music and Title remodel
· Creation of a new restroom group and addition of restrooms to 4K classrooms
· STEM upgrades
· Special Education Suite remodel
· Support services’ offices remodel
· Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, classroom unit ventilator replacements, classroom casework upgrades, playground surface replacement, HVAC upgrades, new doors and hardware, flooring and ceiling replacement, additional fire protection, electrical upgrades, roofing replacement, and asphalt and concrete replacement
Middle/High School Improvements:
· Technical education/auto addition and classroom remodel
· Commons remodel
· Fitness and locker room addition; remodel of current weight room into a classroom
· Creation of four (4) single-user toilets in Middle and High School sections
· Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, emergency generator replacement, and HVAC upgrades
Old School Gym Improvements:
· Creation of a dressing room, single-user toilet, and off-stage support area
· Creation of an ADA ramp to the stage
· Addition of athletics/theater storage
· Parking lot expansion
· Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, theater lighting, curtain, rigging, new stage flooring, bleacher refurbishment, video and sound system upgrades, electrical upgrades, LED lighting, window replacement, roof repair and replacement, ceiling repair and replacement, and painting of walls
According to the district, if approved by voters, the impact on taxes is estimated at $60 for every $100,000 of property value.