Bangor schools discussing possible referendum

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Bangor School District is asking for community feedback on facility upgrades in preparation for a possible referendum during the November general election.
On Wednesday, the district held another community education session to inform parents and taxpayers about the possible ramifications of the referendum. Financially, it could result in an extra $60 in property taxes per $100,000 of value on a residence. That referendum funds would be used for a number of improvements including security, an industrial tech building and an expansion of their weight room.
The information from the discussion from these sessions, as well as a the results of a survey given to residents, will be used to form a draft of a referendum question at the school board's next meeting on July 20.
Superintendent David Brokopp tells News 19 that discussions with the community so far have been positive.