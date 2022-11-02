Bangor Schools referendum sees dramatic change

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - As many school districts in the area look to pass referendums on Election Day, Bangor recently changed theirs in a significant way.
The current mill rate there is $9.77. The original plan was to increase it by 60 cents, but a passed referendum on November 8 would lower taxes by 27 cents. The adjustment was approved by the school board last week after taking into consideration the fact properties as a whole are more expensive as well as new properties being factored into the equation that perviously weren't.
Should the referendum fail, the mill rate would drop by an estimated $1.47, although the school would not receive funding for their proposed expansion projects.
The elementary school, which dates back to 1967, would get new classroom spaces. Technical education would also get new facilities and equipment such as auto lifts.
Superintendent David Brokopp says an expansion of the community has caused them to seek building renovations district-wide.
“The district has really looked at this through multiple lenses," Brokopp said. "One, we are seeing slow and steady growth in our community over time and we’re outgrowing our space, especially in the elementary school. We have facility needs that exceed what we can do in a typical operating budget. We have a phenomenal building here that is 26 years old. Our new building-we just want to continue to stay current in this building and make sure that we’re offering the types of programs that students want to be a part of. We want to make sure that Bangor continues to be a destination district.”
There would also be a new weight room as the current one is too small and requires students to lift in the hallway. Physical Education teacher Jordan Laufenberg says almost everyone in the district wishes for a larger space.
“What that would mean is that our classes would no longer have to lift weights in the hallway because we have limited space," Laufenberg said. "I think if you ask any of our students, it’s definitely a need that we need to expand our space so we can be a little bit more productive and not be in the hallways as classes are going to and from lunch. Just providing a safe space for our students to lift like they normally would, but in a classroom that’s conducive to the number of students we have.”
The current high school cafeteria also houses the auditorium. The performing arts stage would move to the district's old gym building nearby while the lunchroom becomes level rather than having multiple sets of stairs.
The overall cost of the project is $24 million and could take a year or more to complete. The bulk of construction would occur in the summer of 2024.
Bangor has also given the community plenty of information of the project, including the updated mill rate.
Click here for the latest information including blueprints for the proposed renovations.