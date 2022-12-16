Bangor students give back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bangor students spent Friday afternoon giving back to the community.
Students from Bangor High School continued their tradition of donating gifts to local hospitals.
On Friday, they dropped off presents at Mayo Clinic Health System to give to kids receiving treatment there.
"It realy hits close to home with me. I had a brother who was in the hospital in Rochester for a very long time and it was around Christmas time. Just being able to give back to those and knowing how it feels, it overwhelms me with joy," said Joeryn Freit, a senior at Bangor.
"We spent almost the whole budget in one store because we were so excited...we were throwing everyting in carts, we were like 'Oh this looks great they would love this', so you could just see the excitement that we had being able to give back to others," she said.
The money for the gifts came from a chili sale the students held at a boys basketball game earlier in the year.