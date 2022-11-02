Bangor students take part in "Community Day"

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Bangor High School students went to area assisted living facilities as part of their Community Day.
Some stayed in their hometown while others ventured to locations in West Salem and Sparta. They helped by sanitizing cafeteria tables and rails in the hallways. The bulk of the work took place Wednesday morning. The students were back in class by lunchtime.
Junior Gladys Bores says now that the holidays are here, extending a helping hand will brighten up the moods of residents.
"I think it's really important to give back to them because some of them don't have a lot of people around to cheer them up or have family around that will during the holidays," Bores said. "To see a smiling face will probably brighten their day."
Bores adds that Bangor students also volunteer throughout the year. Some help out during blood drives while others ring Christmas bells for the Salvation Army.