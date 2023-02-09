Bangor woman charged with child neglect, running unlicensed daycare

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - A Bangor woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after a three-month-old child suffers severe injuries including a fractured skull.
The case against Heather R. Reed began last October when the parents of the child brought the baby in for medical care in La Crosse according to the criminal complaint.
During the examination of the child, doctors found that the child had a skull fracture, a healing rib fracture, and fractures to the femur and tibia. A report of a doctor's examination of the baby in the criminal complaint concluded, "that the fractures are most consistent with non-accidental trauma."
The complaint said investigators and staff from Child Protective Services (CPS) determined that the parents weren't responsible for the child's injuries.
The investigation led them to Reed's residence in Bangor. There, according to the complaint, the investigator and member of CPS found a number of children under Reed's care-more than was allowed by law. The complaint also contains a misdemeanor charge filed against Reed for failing to obtain a license for a daycare. She was ordered to stop providing daycare services effective October 31, 2022, according to state records.
Regarding the injuries to the child, she denied anything happened to the child while under her care. Reed said she'll contact the parents if anything would happen to a child where they got a bump or a bruise.
During the interview, the complaint said regarding the injuries to the child, the investigator told her they were trying to figure out how a three-month-old child could get a skull fracture, it said, "Heather continued to cry and put her hands in her face stating, “Oh my god.” She then stated, “There’s nothing here that happened.” I advised her that wasn’t all the injuries and she continued to cry and was upset."
Based on the information in the complaint, the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office charged Reed with Neglecting a Child-Consequence is Great Bodily Harm, a felony.
If convicted, she faces a maximum of 12.5 years in prison.
Reed is scheduled to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court on February 28.