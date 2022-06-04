Barge, boat collide by Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. (WXOW) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it appears mechanical problems led to a collision near Red Wing late Friday afternoon between a barge and a boat carrying an adult and four children.
Shortly before 6 p.m. a 911 call brought authorities from both Minnesota and Wisconsin to the area around the Ole Miss Marina. There they found Jeremy Koenig, 45, of Red Wing and four children in the water.
All the children were wearing life jackets.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said that Koenig and three of the children were treated at the scene and released. Life saving measures were performed on the fourth child who was taken from the scene to the hospital. The sheriff's office had no report on the child's condition.
The preliminary investigation shows that the boat developed mechanical problems and wasn't able to move out of the path of the oncoming barge and avoid the collision.
Alcohol was not involved according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Besides the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the Pierce County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office, Ellsworth Wisconsin Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department, and Red Wing Police Department also responded to the incident.