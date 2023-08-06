Bark in the Park draws a large crowd

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – The second annual Bark in the Park event was held Sunday at Rowe Park in Onalaska.
Bark in the Park is a celebration for furry friends and companions. The event, put on by Onalaska Parks & Rec and sponsored TDS Telecom and Kurt Pfaff from State Farm included many things for the canines to do as well as the owners.
“Really the event is made to celebrate our pets and our open spaces as well as raise money for the Onalaska Police Dept. K-9 unit," Sami Meyer, Office Specialist with Parks & Rec of Onalaska said. "They are working on getting a second K-9 unit for our area, so we are raising money to help them and then also raising money for the Coulee Region Humane Society as well.”
In its second year, the event has really grown according to Meyer.
“Yes, it is larger than last year," she said. "I would say we have a few more vendors than last year and we have a couple extra aspects of the event. Last year we did not have a splash pad which we do this year and we also have the Coulee Region Kennel Club with us this year. They have an agility course set up. They’ve been giving some demonstrations on sport dogs, how to trim your dogs nails at home. Some really informational stuff.”
With a lot to offer Meyer reminds everyone why to attend such an event.
“This is a free event,” Meyer said. “We welcome anyone to come. We do encourage you to try to make a donation if you can. Try to bid in the silent auction so we can support those organizations that we’re raising money for. The event is come at will. You don’t need to sign up unless you are a vendor. If you do want to vend with us then we ask you to complete a commitment form with us.”
Alex Wegner, Associate Manager of Field Marketing for TDS Telecom, said that he was quite impressed when it came to the number of dogs in attendance.
“There's a lot of dogs. They were lining up 20 minutes before the event started just to get the goody bag,” Wegner said. It’s very popular and it is not just Onalaska. I’ve talked to people they’re coming from La Crosse, Holmen from West Salem. OPR (Onalaska Parks & Rec.) has a good reputation for putting on a good event.”
Organizers intend to hold Bark in the Park next year on the first Sunday in August at Rowe Park.