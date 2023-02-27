Barracks on the move at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Moving troops and equipment around Fort McCoy is nothing new.
Moving an entire barracks where those soldiers stay is a whole new thing.
Four of the World War II-era barracks buildings are being relocated 1-2 blocks from their original locations according to information from the fort's Directorate of Public Works.
Crews from JMJ Construction of New Lisbon and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wisconsin are in the process of moving and repairing the large structures.
It is the first time a move such as this has been done at the fort.
The goal is to move the buildings to new locations before the ground thaws. The buildings would go onto new foundations.
The plan calls for completing the remaining work on the barracks to be finished by this summer.
The video for this story, taken on February 24, is provided by the U.S. Army, Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy