Bassmaster Elite tournament draws in top anglers and fans to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Bassmaster Elite prepares for the upcoming tournament August 26-29 at Copeland Park.
90 anglers from across the country are in La Crosse to compete for a $100,000 grand prize and individual awards while fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass.
The nine event series began in February and traveled around the U.S. The tournament stop in La Crosse and the Mississippi River is the final event of the season.
Each morning at 7 a.m., the anglers launch their boats from the landing at Veterans Freedom Park to start their day of fishing.
Fisherman weigh in their top five fish for each day at 3:00 pm each day at Copeland Park.
Director of Sports and Events at Explore La Crosse Jeremiah Burish said this tournament draws in many fisherman and spectators and stimulates economic growth in La Crosse.
"Historically we've seen anywhere from a 1,000 to 1,500 people per weigh in to upwards of three or four thousand people throughout the Saturday and Sunday of the expo," Burish said. "So it gets a lot of people from outside the area as well as locals."
All fish that are caught are released back into the river.
Events including the expo and weigh-ins are free to attend.
Once the tournament is over, the Bassmaster Angler of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are handed out. Wisconsin angler Jay Przekurat is leading the standings for ROY coming into the tournament.