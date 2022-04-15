Bat population is on the decline making them a protected species

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With temperatures warming up, cave bats will be coming out of hibernation.
Bats have been suffering from diseases such as white nose syndrome and Covid-19 which has been rapidly lowering the bat population.
Wisconsin DNR Mammal Ecologist Paul White stated that bats play a crucial role in the environment by eating insects.
"There was a study that tried to put numbers on how valuable bats were to the environment. Particularly to the agricultural industry in Rural Wisconsin, suggested that bats provided an annual value of anywhere from 658 million all the way up to 1.5 billion dollars in pest control services they provide on a yearly bases." White said.
Bats help reduce the risk of insect-borne diseases and protect growing crops from bugs.
As bats leave hibernation they will seek warm areas to roost.
Areas such as attics and entry ways of buildings are all common areas bats may go to.
Animal Control Supervisor Kathy KasaKaitas said that if there is a bat inside of your house, it is best to call animal control so that the bat can leave safely and unharmed, and lower the risk of possible contact with a child or pet in the house.
"A lot of people are afraid of them it's understandable." KasaKaitas continued. "We'll come and attempt to look for it, sometimes they hide and we can't always find them right away. We're 24 hours a day with the bats so please give us a call and we'll help try to get it out."
If you are interested in learning more on how you can help protect the bat population, you can learn more by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Website here.