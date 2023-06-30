 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Be mindful of those living with PTSD this Fourth of July

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fourth of July weekend is filled with friends, food, fireworks and fun! However, the booms and bright lights are not fun for everyone.

Fourth of July

Health experts said people should be mindful of those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) this time of year.

"I think knowing if you have family members or even a neighbor, if you know a neighbor has shared that they have PTSD," Clinical Therapist with Mayo Clinic Health System Jackie Richter said. "Then do things as simple as letting them know you'll be shooting off some fireworks and showing that compassion."

For those struggling with PTSD, Richter recommends trying breathing exercises, positive self-talk and grounding.

Those having a PTSD episode can also call 988 or 211 for help.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you