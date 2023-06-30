Be mindful of those living with PTSD this Fourth of July

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fourth of July weekend is filled with friends, food, fireworks and fun! However, the booms and bright lights are not fun for everyone.
Health experts said people should be mindful of those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) this time of year.
"I think knowing if you have family members or even a neighbor, if you know a neighbor has shared that they have PTSD," Clinical Therapist with Mayo Clinic Health System Jackie Richter said. "Then do things as simple as letting them know you'll be shooting off some fireworks and showing that compassion."
For those struggling with PTSD, Richter recommends trying breathing exercises, positive self-talk and grounding.
Those having a PTSD episode can also call 988 or 211 for help.