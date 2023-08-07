Be on alert for contractor scams during storm damage repair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) – With the recent storm damage to the Coulee Region, it is important to keep in mind the possibility of scam contracting.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to protect themselves against potential scams with a few simple tips to follow.
2 Brothers Contracting is also cautioning people on who they choose as a contractor for fixing storm damage.
“Not all contractors have your best interest in mind,” Co-Owner Adam Freybler said. “I think that it’s really important to do your research and make sure you have a trustworthy contractor. Go ahead and take a look at there reviews, ask for referrals if they have any and make sure they have the proper license and insurance.”
Freybler said that sometimes other contractors that do not do a great job can leave a black eye on contractors that do a great job.
“People come from out of town all the time and they do work that is not top quality,” he said. “That can really give the industry a bad name. And it’s tough for contractors like us that stand by our work. We warranty all of our work and things like that. It does make a bad name for contractors trying to do the right thing and trying to do a good job.”
When selecting a local contractor you are more apt to not fall to a scam.
“There’s a lot of good contractors in the area. We’re Not the only ones that have a good reputation around here, but you just got to use who works best for you,” Freybler said.
The Better Business Bureau mentions contacting your insurance company and asking about your policy coverage, resisting high-pressure sales, and do not sign insurance checks to contractors.
Kyle Dove, the other Co-Owner of 2 Brothers Contracting shed light on what to look for in a legitimate contractor.
“One of the things that I would look out for is signing a contract before and adjuster even comes out because you don’t know what you’re signing for you don’t know what trades are approved,” Dove said. “I wouldn't pay any money up front either. We always collect money the day of the build or if the homeowner chooses to give us the check up front. We carry our licenses for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa all on our trucks so that's one thing to watch out for.”
Both co-owners said as a client to be diligent when choosing a contractor, read reviews and hire local.