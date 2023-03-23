 Skip to main content
'Be The Match' hosts donor registry drive at UW-La Crosse

A chance for area residents to help save lives through bone marrow or stem cell donation on Thursday.

Be The Match

The organization Be The Match held a donor registry drive at UW-La Crosse. The goal was to encourage students, and anyone between the ages of 18 and 40, to sign up and help a patient in need. 

Organizers said the whole process is simple. 

“People are able to come up, sign up, it’s a very short form and a cheek swab," UW-L Student Kiley Ohlrogge said. "If they are a match based off the component in the blood that matches someone else, then they are able to provide a stem cell or marrow transplant."

Organizers said people between 18 and 40 have the best chance of matching someone in need of a transplant.

