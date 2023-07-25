Beating the Heat: Tips for staying safe in above average temperatures.

ONALAKSA, Wisc. (WXOW) - As high temperatures sweep across the coulee region, health experts are urging residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this heatwave.
Dr. Bryan Gordon with Mayo Clinic in Onalaska says that with temperatures soaring above the average for this time of year, it is essential to be well-prepared and informed to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
1. Hydration, Hydration, Hydration:
One of the most critical measures during hot weather is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel particularly thirsty.
2. Seek Shelter from the Sun:
When the sun is at its peak, typically from late morning to mid-afternoon, stay indoors whenever possible. If you must go outside, seek shade or wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
3. Limit Outdoor Activities:
Limit outdoor activities, especially those that require physical exertion. If you must exercise outdoors, do so during the early morning or evening when the temperatures are cooler. Be sure to drink plenty of water or fluids with electrolytes.
4. Check on Vulnerable Individuals:
Look out for neighbors, friends, or family members who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat, such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Offer assistance and ensure they have access to cool spaces and sufficient hydration.
5. Never Leave Children or Pets in Vehicles:
Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, even for a short time. The interior temperature of a car can rise rapidly and become dangerously hot, leading to heatstroke and even death.
6. Stay Informed:
Pay attention to weather forecasts and heat advisories. Be aware of heat-related health risks and know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which include dizziness, headache, rapid pulse, and confusion.
7. Stay Light with Meals:
Opt for light, cool meals that don't require cooking, as that can add to the indoor temperature. Focus on fruits, salads, and other cold dishes to keep your body cool.
8. Keep Your Pets Cool:
Make sure that your pets have access to shade and plenty of water. Avoid walking them on hot surfaces like asphalt or concrete during peak heat times, as it can burn their paws.
9. Keep Indoor Spaces Cool:
Ensure your living space remains cool by using fans, air conditioners, or simply by keeping windows and curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day to prevent heat from entering.
10. Use Sunscreen:
Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunburn can hinder your body's ability to cool down and can make you susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
By following these guidelines and taking necessary precautions, individuals can reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and ensure a safe summer.