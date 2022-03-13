Beautiful Butterly Project Prom makes prom dress shopping affordable

ONALASKA, Wis, (WXOW)- The Beautiful Butterfly Project Prom is helping area students get ready for prom by selling dresses that are much cheaper than the original cost.
Owner of the store, Judy Wolff runs her shop outside her storage unit at Northern Land Storage which she carries roughly 3,000 dresses to sell.
"They go from baptismal all the way up to formal dress for a wedding, prom any kind of event you wanna do." Wolff said.
Judy's shop provides a wide variety of dresses along with shoes and jewelry.
Currently, Judy is on a mission to help area students tear up the dance floor at their upcoming prom in a new dress that fits their budget.
"Just to see the look on their faces when they can wear a gown that at one point costed $800 and they're getting it free or under $100."
However, with having a surplus of dresses, it becomes difficult to manage in a storage unit.
With having no heating and a large enough space, some dresses become damaged and Judy must dispose of the dress.
Judy's dream is to move her shop to an actual building so it can be easier for shoppers to browse and try on dresses more conveniently.
"I could pay $240 a month if I could find a building" Wolff continued, "or someone willing to give a building to display everything in."
Even with the struggles Judy is currently facing with an outdoor shop, she said it is worth the effort to make someone's prom a little more magical.