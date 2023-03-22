"Becky Shaw" up close at Pump House

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tangled love and family drama are set to take the stage at the Pump House Regional Art Center this weekend. The premiere of the play "Becky Shaw" opens on Thursday. The show focuses on five characters, each exploring their own behaviors as well as their romantic relationships. The Pump House also offered a unique space for the production.
"The play is about intimacy on some levels, so being able to put them (the actors) literally feet from the audience helps us," said director Steven Walker. "The audience is right there with you."
The subject matter also allowed the actors to explore the roles, setting a tone of dark, witty comedy.
"The key to good theater is that the characters are people you recognize," said Megan Larson who plays the title character. "Parts of that person you can see in people that you know and love and that's the fun of being an actor."
Performances of "Becky Shaw" run all weekend at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 with discounts available for students, military and art center members. For more information, go to Pumphouse.org.