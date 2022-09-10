Bed Build to benefit local kids in need

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A buzz of activity filled the former K-Mart building on Saturday morning as volunteers helped build kids beds for the local chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Members of the Rotary After Hours as well as the Mormon Coulee Lions Club took to saws and sanders.
"There is so much need in the community," said John Wittenburg of the Lions Club. "We don't realize it and once you find out, everyone just wants to help."
The assembly line-like precision of the volunteers kept a steady pace, filling the former store space with noise and sawdust.
"The goal is to build 90 beds for kids in the local community," said Stefanie Klein, Rotary After Hours. "Everyone just kinda got their role, their groove and we're just building the beds pretty quickly."
The local chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace was just as busy during the build.
"Everybody enjoys it," said chapter president Mike Suchla. "You get dirty, you get dusty, everybody knows they're making a difference."
It also brought in a wide variety of volunteers, both young and old. One father and son team found the event inspiring.
"I'll tell you what, everybody feels like they're doing something good," said Dave Hegenbarth, working alongside is adult son Spencer. "Everyone's motivated and productive, it's really awesome what we're seeing going on today."