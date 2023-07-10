Bee colonies seeing a decline across the U.S.

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual survey of U.S. bee keepers found above average bee colony loss over the past year. The survey conducted was between April 2022 and April 2023.
Becky Brockman, a hobbyist bee keeper with the La Crosse Beekeepers Association said that there are a variety of things that can cause for the loss of bees in the colony.
"Basically keeping those bees healthy," Brockman said. "They can be attacked by mites and you have to correct that situation, giving them enough space in their hives, and giving them a good environment."
Brockman also mentioned that the loss of fields from human growth and pesticides hurt bee colonization.
She said that the solution is quite simple for helping bees.
"If anybody wanted to help the bees, they would put a very low dish of water out," she said. "That is the one constant. They cannot go without it."
The recent drought conditions affected the pollination process of bees. But Brockman said that bees cope with the stressful conditions better than plants and flowers.
"The thing with the wildflowers and the pollinators is that they tend to ride out droughts better than those pots of flowers that we tend to get at the floral," she said. "All of the pollinators are doing pretty well."
If you are interested in becoming a beekeeper, Brockman shared her advice for success.
"Before you start find a mentor, find a club, go online, but be careful what videos you watch," Brockman said. "The University of Minnesota has a wonderful tutorial class. Whatever you can do to be comfortable with bees. You cannot just slap them down and say 'Have at it babes.'"