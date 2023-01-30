Beer by Bike Brigade Bingo attracts hundreds of players

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Beer by Bike Brigade, a grass roots effort to build up community organizations first started in 2012. The group started as a bicycle bar hop but soon evolved to meet the needs of the community.
The volunteer led organization raises money through bake sales, chili slams and private donations. This year, they started Beer by Bike Brigade Bingo on Monday nights benefitting different local charities.
BBB has paid $35,000 to the La Crosse School District as a means to pay of student breakfast and lunch debt.
This evening at Bingo, the group announcing they are closer to being able to purchase transitional housing.
Players who hit bingo won $150, there were chances to win one of three 72 inch TV's and the player getting blackout wins $6,000.
Cole Jacobson didn't expect to like Bingo.
"The first time we went was last week so this is our second time and so far it's been super fun," said Jacobson.
Albert Washington owns BoxDrop La Crosse Mattress Clearance Warehouse and says this is a great way to network.
"I just want to come and see all the people and interact with some new people. And just getting the word out there about my small business that I own myself. hopefully I'll win some money here."
Janice Benbenek's night started off great. She was the first one up.
"I can't believe I won. It's the first time I've ever been here. I know it's all for charity and it's a great organization so I thought we'd come and support it."
To learn more go to Beer by Bike Brigade's Facebook page.