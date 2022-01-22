Beer Enthusiasts Converge on Omni Center

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – Whether it was a collector hunting for that one specific prize or someone who wanted to find something interesting to hang in the home, beer enthusiasts from throughout the area made their way to the Onalaska Omni Center Saturday.
The Coulee Beer and Brewery Collector Show took over the Omni Center’s banquet room as vendors from throughout the region displayed a wide range of beer and brewery items.
The show included a number of beer cans and bottles, lights, signs, mirrors and vintage advertisements. But it also included some things used in the production and shipping of beer from the old G. Heileman Brewer in La Crosse.
Ken Kreie, who has been building his collection of brewery memorabilia for the past year or so, says shows like this are good for collectors and non-collectors alike.
“They don’t have to be a big collector,” Kreie said. “They’re looking for a neat little conversation piece that they can show the history, they can share, they can share that story with whoever visits their home or man cave or bar or whatever.”
The winter show is one of the regular beer and brewery collectors shows at the Omni Center.
The next event is scheduled for May.