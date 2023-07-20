Bees are all the buzz at Interstate Fair

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Beekeepers Inc. are teaching all things about bees this year at the La Crosse County Interstate Fair.
The group has a booth area in the dairy building. They're sharing their knowledge of bees and beekeeping, as well as showing everyone a live bee colony.
"This is our demonstration, the bees are only here temporarily," said beekeeper Beth Brockman. "We're feeding them, they've got air, water and food. They are able to show people what an actual hive would look like on the inside."
Along the walls are large information posters, identifying the different bees as well as the facts on what they provide to the growing world.
"We want people to know as much as they can about bees," said Brockman. "It's essential for people to understand what makes bees grow, live and how to help them."