 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bees are all the buzz at Interstate Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Beekeepers Inc. are teaching all things about bees this year at the La Crosse County Interstate Fair.

The group has a booth area in the dairy building. They're sharing their knowledge of bees and beekeeping, as well as showing everyone a live bee colony.

Bee One

The special case allows full viewing of the hive in action.

"This is our demonstration, the bees are only here temporarily," said beekeeper Beth Brockman. "We're feeding them, they've got air, water and food. They are able to show people what an actual hive would look like on the inside."

Along the walls are large information posters, identifying the different bees as well as the facts on what they provide to the growing world.

"We want people to know as much as they can about bees," said Brockman. "It's essential for people to understand what makes bees grow, live and how to help them."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 