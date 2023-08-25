Before kids head out the door for school, discuss safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Back-to-school season is underway and students are already back in the classroom. If a child is walking to school, experts share advice to keep in mind before they head out the door.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children be at least 10 years old before they start walking to school on their own.
Parents should discuss traffic safety laws with their kids, like observing traffic signals and looking both ways before crossing the street.
Gundersen Health System Worksite Wellness Consultant Jessica Boland said kids should ideally walk to school in groups and have a plan in place for emergencies or if approached by a stranger.
"Parents should talk to their children about being aware of surroundings and those that may be walking on the street at the same time," Boland said. "And then a plan if they feel uncomfortable, maybe a house to go to, to ask for help.”
She added that it's also good to practice the route to school with children before letting them go out on their own.
As children walk and bike to school, Boland said it's a good idea to put reflective tape on their backpacks or biking helmets to make sure that children are visible.