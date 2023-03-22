 Skip to main content
Behind the scenes with REO Speedwagon in La Crosse

  Updated
The REO Speedwagon band, formed in 1966, is performing at the La Crosse Center tonight, March 22.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - They go back to 1966.

That's the very beginning of REO Speedwagon in Champaign, Illinois.

Before they sold 2 million copies of "You Can Tune a Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish," and five times those sales with "Hi Infidelity," you could find them playing bars in the Midwest including the La Crosse area.

"REO Speedwagon is a bar band at our core," says Kevin Cronin. "And when we play arenas, I've been known to say it's just a bigger bar."

Before bands play, they do something called a sound check.  We spoke with Cronin about the value of that time a few hours before they play.  He says, it's a bit of a lab to work out new things.

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin talking about the little changes they make on a daily basis while on the road.

REO's management told us they sold out their recent show at the La Crosse Center.  But, there's another opportunity to see them locally in a few months.  They're a headliner at the annual Ashley for the Arts event in August.

". . . Outdoor festivals, we also kind of cut our teeth back in the era of Woodstock and Kickapoo Creek in Illinois and, playing outdoors - playing for a big outdoor festival in Wisconsin where people are - people in Wisconsin like to have a good time. . . Summertime, outdoors, it's just made for REO Speedwagon. . ."

So, if you missed the band during their most recent La Crosse stop, you have another opportunity this summer at Ashley for the Arts, Friday August 11 at 9 PM.

