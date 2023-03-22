Behind the scenes with REO Speedwagon in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - They go back to 1966.
That's the very beginning of REO Speedwagon in Champaign, Illinois.
Before they sold 2 million copies of "You Can Tune a Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish," and five times those sales with "Hi Infidelity," you could find them playing bars in the Midwest including the La Crosse area.
"REO Speedwagon is a bar band at our core," says Kevin Cronin. "And when we play arenas, I've been known to say it's just a bigger bar."
Before bands play, they do something called a sound check. We spoke with Cronin about the value of that time a few hours before they play. He says, it's a bit of a lab to work out new things.
REO's management told us they sold out their recent show at the La Crosse Center. But, there's another opportunity to see them locally in a few months. They're a headliner at the annual Ashley for the Arts event in August.
". . . Outdoor festivals, we also kind of cut our teeth back in the era of Woodstock and Kickapoo Creek in Illinois and, playing outdoors - playing for a big outdoor festival in Wisconsin where people are - people in Wisconsin like to have a good time. . . Summertime, outdoors, it's just made for REO Speedwagon. . ."
So, if you missed the band during their most recent La Crosse stop, you have another opportunity this summer at Ashley for the Arts, Friday August 11 at 9 PM.