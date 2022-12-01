Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System finalize merger

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System announced Thursday morning the official merger of the two organizations.
Officials of the new company claim the new merger will bring opportunity to enhance and expand their community minded work and care across the Midwest.
Joining systems will provide patients and communities access to 11 hospitals, 100 local clinic locations and over 1,400 providers.
CEO of the new organization Dr. Scott Rathgaber called it a true merger of equals.
"We have balanced leadership structure that places each of the two top positions CEO and Board Chair in different regions to ensure shared decision making and equal representation across all of our regions," Dr. Rathgaber said.
System Executive Vice President Chris Woleske said that the new company intends to avoid any rising costs for patients.
"We're not going to be consolidating our clinical and ancillary services," Woleske said. "We are known for our commitment to what we refer to as 'the triple aim,' which is the best quality the best experience and affordable health care."
Woleske added that there will be no staffing cuts from medical to non medical employees.
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System will retain their same names and logos.