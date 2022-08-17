Bethany St. Joseph Corporation host backyard barnyard party

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning the Bethany St. Joseph Corporation held a backyard barnyard party for residents, staff and their families.
The barnyard included a donkey, a llama, bunnies, chickens and more.
Attendees had the chance to pet and feed the animals.
The animals were provided from Havens Petting Farm located in Dane County.
Recreational Therapy Director of Bethany St. Joseph Kim Scholze said this event is a great way to bring residents together with their families for a fun event.
"We try to incorporate family and staff if they want to bring their kids to our big events, they're always welcome especially something like this outside," Scholze said.
The next event for Bethany St. Joseph will be a reptile show coming in September.