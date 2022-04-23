Between the Bluffs Festival welcomes wine, cheese and beer lovers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Returning after two years, vendors welcomed people to the annual Between the Bluffs wine, cheese and beer festival.
More than 80 vendors were sharing their products such as wine, cheese curds, craft beer, pizza while attendees enjoyed live music.
"It's a really great event for the coinsures who are looking to expand their palate with so many great craft beverages out there," Explore La Crosse Director of Sports and Events Jeremiah Burish said. "As well as the meats and cheeses and that kind of thing - that charcuterie portion."
He added that as well as showcasing the food and beverages, it's an opportune moment to showcase La Crosse itself.
"A lot of people from outside the area come to this event from all over the country and it's a great chance to showcase what the La Crosse region has to offer," Burish said. "Any chance to get them here and in the hotels and help boost the economic impact of the area."
According to Burish, event coordinators expected more than 3,000 people to attend the event.