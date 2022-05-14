Bicyclists gear up for the reopening of Elroy-Sparta State Trail

KENDALL, Wis. (WXOW)- The Elroy-Sparta State Trail is reopening after being closed from flood damage in the summer of 2018.
Community members and local officials gathered for a red ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen the trail.
The 32.5 mile trail is considered to be the first "rail to trail" in the United States.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources claimed it is one of the most popular trails in the country.
Recreation Partnership Section Chief of the Wisconsin State Park System Missy VanLanduyt said the three rock tunnels are a huge attraction for bikers.
"You can see the constant traffic on the trail this is a destination people want to experience the unique nature of the tunnels," VanLanduyt said. "It's dark, it's wet and it's cool, so on a day like today where it's going to be 84 degrees, its a breath of fresh air to enter the tunnels."
VanLanduyt also stated that during repairs the culverts and bridge sizes were increased and the trail was moved away from creeks to prevent the possibility of future flood damages.
Long time biker George Meiers, who travels throughout Wisconsin pedaling through trails he comes by, said none compare to Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
"It's beautiful scenery throughout this whole trail all 32 miles. The tunnels are fantastic." Meiers continued, "This was the Cadillac of them all because it was the first in the country so that's amazing"
Admission for the bike trail is required for anyone 16 and older but hiking the trail is free of cost.