Biden addresses economic policy shifts

CHICAGO, Ill. (WXOW) - President Joe Biden delivered an economic policy speech at the Old Post Office Building in downtown Chicago, reflecting the White House belief that inflation is fading, and job opportunities are growing. Biden assured a worried public that the U.S. economy is not heading for recession, due to a favorable turn in recent economic data.
In his speech, Biden approved of the jobs and opportunities created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden’s new-found economic philosophy, known as ‘Bidenomics,’ emphasizes building the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, providing an impact on families across the country, including Wisconsin families.
"What the Biden administration has done to help our economy here in Wisconsin, for starters, is provide good paying jobs,” said Sarah Godlewski, Secretary of State, Wisconsin. “The administration has provided over 135,000 good paying jobs in our state. So, these are things that we are seeing, not just in theory, Wisconsin families are feeling in their pocketbooks and talking about around the kitchen table."
Biden also outlined a three-step approach aimed at placing middle and low-income individuals in a stronger fiscal position.
“First, making smart investments in America,” said Biden. “Second, educating and empowering American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promoting competition to lower costs and help small businesses.”
The new approach focuses on providing security for middle and low-class families, something that Godlewski says Wisconsin residents desire.
"We know that Wisconsinites want to make sure, for example, our families are able to thrive, and Joe Biden proved that by making sure he expanded the child tax credit here for families in Wisconsin, to address the high prescription drug costs for our seniors,” said Godlewski. “That's what's making a difference right here in our state."
Administration officials recognized the continuous work needed to bring down inflation, but they also noted the falling inflation rates for the past 11 months.
“I’m not here to declare victory in the economy,” Biden said. “I’m here to say we have a plan that is turning things around incredibly quickly.” He added that “we have more work to do,” and that “bringing down inflation remains one of our top priorities.”