Biden Administration on COVID: "We are making progress"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An advisor for the White House says as a nation, the United States is seeing progress in the fight against COVID-19, but urges Americans to continue their commitment to safety.
The Biden Administration is asking the American people to continue getting vaccinated and booster doses, along with wearing masks in public and keeping a distance as much as possible.
"We're seeing some progress just because we are seeing people now respond to the fact there is so much COVID in their community," White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity Cameron Webb said. "By being more vigilant, being more cautious, and also the benefit of the number of folks we do have vaccinated.. we are seeing that kind of come together."
Webb said that we are at a point during the pandemic where we have more tools to fight the virus.
The White House is in the process of sending out COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to people around the country.