Big Boar Barbecue awarded best barbecue restaurant in the Midwest

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Big Boar Barbecue won the Best Barbecue Restaurant in the Midwest by the Midwest USA Business Awards.
Three brothers Cody, Quinten and Carter Morris took over management from Jerry and Donna Beyer last November.
"It means a lot," Cody Morris said. "It means that we have people who think and believe in us and really stand behind us and it feels really good."
The restaurant features many mouthwatering creations from pulled pork, brisket, burgers, chicken and more.
All the sauces and creations are made from scratch.
"The sauces take only a few hours, not too bad, but making everything from scratch is definitely time worthy," Quinten Morris said.
Quinten Morris added that tip for good barbecue is cooking low and slow for a nice bark.
Carter Morris said they still look to shoot for the stars and one day be named as the United States best barbecue restaurant.