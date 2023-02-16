Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region gets boost while looking for new mentors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region is getting some help in their search for 'Bigs' or new mentors.
The La Crosse Community Foundation presented the non-profit with a check for $95,000 on Thursday.
The foundation said they want to give the BBBS program a helping hand because it's important for kids to have access to supportive adults.
"There's a ton of evidence that shows the more access a kid has to safe and healthy role models," La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel said, "The more likely it is that they are going to be healthy and successful adults who are able to give back in their home communities."
Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in both Kenosha and Racine have closed in part due to a lack of funding, so local officials say they are thankful for contributions like this one.
Program officials say anyone can be a volunteer.
"Somebody that really sees that they can spend some quality time, share their interests, just be there one on one with that child," BBBS 7 Rivers Region Executive Director Jeanne Meyer said. "Make it a quality relationship so if that child is struggling they can have a conversation with them."
Find out how to become a mentor by visiting their website.