Big cases take time in La Crosse County court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Major criminal cases in La Crosse County receive plenty of attention when charges are first filed, but a lot of time can pass before those cases ever reach a courtroom for trial.
After an arrest, an initial appearance and criminal complaint filing, it can be several months or even over a year or more before a judge and jury hear the case.
In the case of David Pearson Jr., he was arrested in June 2021 and charged with 1st degree reckless homicide in the stabbing death of Cameron Baker. At his initial appearance it was noted that Pearson already had six other open cases. It was also determined early that he had competency issues.
Added to the situation was the public defender's office informing the court that after 52 attorney contacts were made, there was still no lawyer assigned to Pearson's case. One was appointed in August 2021 but withdrew from the case in March 2022. Two other attorneys took the case in late April 2022.
Getting a trial set still comes with other possible hold ups as both prosecutors and defense attorneys go over every aspect of a case.
"Usually once a case is set for trial, the work still goes on," said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke. "There might be further investigation, witnesses that still need to be contacted, sometimes there's forensic evidence like phones or computers to be analyzed."
In the case of David Pearson, it was just this January when he decided to enter a plea of "no contest" thus stopping the need for a trial.
He currently remains in La Crosse County jail awaiting a date for final sentencing.
Another such case with long delays between the crime are the two people charged in the shooting deaths of three people near West Salem on July 23, 2021.
Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack face charges of 1st degree intentional homicide in the shooting.
Thao is scheduled to go to trial in mid-June, nearly 23 months after the deaths.
Rattanasack, whose case is separated from Thao's, has no trial date set. His next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for March 21.
In May 2022, a 15-year-old teen, Storm Vondrashek, was fatally shot during an incident outside a southside apartment building. The person arrested by police and charged with the shooting, 18-year-old Sage Hicke, has his trial scheduled for the end of July into the beginning of August.