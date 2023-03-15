Big changes set to come for the future of Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Wednesday morning the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department led the coordination of the clean up of Houska Park after people residing at the park were evicted due to it's closing.
A team of 20 helped clean the park. All went through safety procedures beforehand to prepare for any potential hazards.
La Crosse's Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson said ARPA money was used to help with the funding of the cleaning project, gathering what was left behind sent to the La Crosse County Landfill.
Sampson said the city has had consistent outreach with the people still staying at the park to help find them resources.
"The number one priority is housing and we have that shortage of housing. When we talk about all things related to people experiencing homelessness, it comes down to housing, so we always try to connect people to housing first," Sampson said. "That's not always a possibility, so we connect people to other shelter spots that are available as well."
Senior Consultant to the Office of Population Sandy Brekke said many of the nurses and physicians in the Street Medicine Program often times see unstable mental health cases while treating those that resided in the park.
"Step one is we have to get them off the street," Brekke said. "Surviving out in the elements, there's exposure to cold and rain and all the extremes in temperatures, exposure to violence, exposure to substance use. All of the things that need to be addressed for any kind of mental health is a contributing factor out on the street."
Sampson said that the park will be restored. There are no plans to use it as a campground in the future. The park is closed now to the public for the time being. It will have another round of cleaning as the snow melts.