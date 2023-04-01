Big fundraising for Holmen adapted sports league

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. .The combination of rainfall from Friday and snow melt may cause the Black River at Galesville, WI to rise above its 12 foot minor flood stage as soon as late Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&