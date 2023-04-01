 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.The combination of rainfall from Friday and snow melt may cause the
Black River at Galesville, WI to rise above its 12 foot minor flood
stage as soon as late Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Big fundraising for Holmen adapted sports league

  • Updated
  • 0

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - Holmen Viking pride was in full swing for the 12th annual adapted sports league and Project LIVE program fundraiser held at Features in West Salem.

adapted

Bingo as well as bowling, live auctions and raffles were all part of the fundraising efforts for Holmen's adapted sports league.

The event included bingo, bowling, gift raffles and live auction. For some of the Holmen Viking athletes, it was a chance to connect with the community.

"I just love seeing everyone come out and support Holmen," said junior Jett Lewis. "seeing everyone have a great time."

Senior Sophia Spelde said, "It's really fun playing hockey because of the competition it brings, the friends you meet and it inspires people to come out and play more."

The adaptive sports league currently consists of floor hockey, soccer and baseball. Some of the funds raised will help purchase new equipment for the teams. 

