Big fundraising for Holmen adapted sports league

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - Holmen Viking pride was in full swing for the 12th annual adapted sports league and Project LIVE program fundraiser held at Features in West Salem.
The event included bingo, bowling, gift raffles and live auction. For some of the Holmen Viking athletes, it was a chance to connect with the community.
"I just love seeing everyone come out and support Holmen," said junior Jett Lewis. "seeing everyone have a great time."
Senior Sophia Spelde said, "It's really fun playing hockey because of the competition it brings, the friends you meet and it inspires people to come out and play more."
The adaptive sports league currently consists of floor hockey, soccer and baseball. Some of the funds raised will help purchase new equipment for the teams.