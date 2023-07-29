Big hail pummels our area, power outages reported from storm

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - A series of powerful storms leaves several thousand people without power Friday night and into Saturday.
The severe weather that moved through the Coulee Region packed powerful winds and large damaging hail.
Much of the damage was in the West Salem area. National Weather Service reports that trees and power poles were knocked down from the storm.
As of midnight, about 4,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power. The majority of the outages were in the Village of West Salem and surrounding area.
Riverland Energy Cooperative, at the same time, had several hundred customers without power in their service area including Onalaska, the Towns of Hamilton, Farmington, and Gale.
Damage occurred elsewhere in the region. There were NWS reports of a large tree down on a house in Bangor along with trees down in Black River Falls and near Onalaska.
Large hail also caused roof and window damage.
WXOW Facebook viewers shared photos of the large hail-some three inches in diameter-that fell in West Salem, Bangor, and the Galesville area.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries from the storm.