Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&

Big Muddy Brew N' Que concludes in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The seventh annual Big Muddy Brew N' Que concluded Sunday in Winona.

The event is held at Levee Park in Winona over Labor Day weekend and saw a large crowd. Sunday afternoon's stand out event was the rib eating competition and featured local celebrities from Winona such as Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude; Tom Williams, Winona Police Chief; Matt Brown Winona Fire Dept as well as others.  

Anna Sibenaller, Director of Main Street Programs for the Winona Chamber of Commerce said the event benefits more than just the chamber.

"So when we do events like this not only is it great to have the entertainment and community engagement just for all of us in general, but it also supports our small businesses downtown,” Sibenaller said. “It supports our local artists, it supports everyone very locally. We are very community oriented."

Sibenaller extended her appreciation to the sponsors of the event and support to the main street program and chamber of commerce.

“There are many local businesses that have sponsored this event so we can bring in awesome live music acts and get the stage to provide a great time for you. Whether it is a local business as a sponsor, or the community giving dollars as they can, that is how we fund what we do and the work that we do in downtown Winona,” she said.

Big Muddy Brew N' Que has always been held in Levee Park in Winona and more information about the event can be found on their website and the Winona Main Street website.

