Big Muddy Brew N' Que concludes in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The seventh annual Big Muddy Brew N' Que concluded Sunday in Winona.
The event is held at Levee Park in Winona over Labor Day weekend and saw a large crowd. Sunday afternoon's stand out event was the rib eating competition and featured local celebrities from Winona such as Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude; Tom Williams, Winona Police Chief; Matt Brown Winona Fire Dept as well as others.
Anna Sibenaller, Director of Main Street Programs for the Winona Chamber of Commerce said the event benefits more than just the chamber.
"So when we do events like this not only is it great to have the entertainment and community engagement just for all of us in general, but it also supports our small businesses downtown,” Sibenaller said. “It supports our local artists, it supports everyone very locally. We are very community oriented."
Sibenaller extended her appreciation to the sponsors of the event and support to the main street program and chamber of commerce.
“There are many local businesses that have sponsored this event so we can bring in awesome live music acts and get the stage to provide a great time for you. Whether it is a local business as a sponsor, or the community giving dollars as they can, that is how we fund what we do and the work that we do in downtown Winona,” she said.
Big Muddy Brew N' Que has always been held in Levee Park in Winona and more information about the event can be found on their website and the Winona Main Street website.