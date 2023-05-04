Big Opening Day for fishing

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The traditional opening day for inland fishing in Wisconsin is set for Saturday. All general inland fishing is allowed as well as catch and release for trout. Experts say the abudance of waterways, both river and lake, provide plenty of opportunity across the Coulee region.
"It really depends on what species you're looking to catch," said Jeremiah Burish, Sports Director at Explore La Crosse. "There's 119 different species just in the Mississippi River. There's something for everybody. I'd just keep it simple."
Fishing licenses are required. In Wisconsin kids age 15 and under do not need a license. There are discounts available for active duty military members as well as veterans. You can find a link for more info here.