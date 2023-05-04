 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.9 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 03/12/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Big Opening Day for fishing

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The traditional opening day for inland fishing in Wisconsin is set for Saturday. All general inland fishing is allowed as well as catch and release for trout. Experts say the abudance of waterways, both river and lake, provide plenty of opportunity across the Coulee region.

Fish One

Inland fishing begins Saturday as well as inland catch and release trout fishing.

"It really depends on what species you're looking to catch," said Jeremiah Burish, Sports Director at Explore La Crosse. "There's 119 different species just in the Mississippi River. There's something for everybody. I'd just keep it simple."

Fishing licenses are required. In Wisconsin kids age 15 and under do not need a license. There are discounts available for active duty military members as well as veterans. You can find a link for more info here.

