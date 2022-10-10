"Biggest season yet" at Viroqua's Temple Theatre

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Temple Theatre in Viroqua is celebrating 100 years.
And they're ready because you can add the Temple to the list of organizations that struggled through the pandemic.
Executive Director Jess Reed says, "I came in as executive director and had a five year plan. I got to year three and the pandemic happened. So, it kind of puts you right back at square one."
Reed's fear from the beginning is that the pandemic would not be over quickly. And he knew the "bread and butter" of the Temple is that it's a building.
But it was a challenge to deliver live performances when he was concerned about people and their health. "This was heartbreaking, it was really heartbreaking."
Reed and the Temple made it through the most challenging times of the pandemic, in part, because of Reed's determination.
He considered changing professions, because he wasn't sure the Temple would return to what it was.
"But the hope that we're going to have the next roaring 20's, the hope that [it was] going to be something really kept me in there. The way I feel about this building kept me here. I would feel like I was abandoning it and I couldn't do that. I just love it too much. So, I can handle not seeing the smiling faces for awhile as long as I can make this building smile for a little bit longer and keep it open for a little bit longer."
As a result, you can expect what Reed says is the Temple's "biggest season yet," about which you can learn more by watching the story from Elizabeth Briggson (EB) and Dave Solie.