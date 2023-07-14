Biking to build better homes

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Bikers of all ages came together to ride 72-miles on the Root River Trail, as part of a five-day, 500-kilometer ride.
The bikers, all a part of the Bike.Build.Home 500 organization, embarked on their third day of riding.
From July 12 through July 16, bikers ride along Midwest trails to raise funds for affordable housing organizations. So far this year, the group has raised just under $19,000 for Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse.
“We do it because of the tremendous need for affordable housing, for people who have been renting and can’t break that cycle of poverty, to be able to own a home, and for Habitat for Humanity and other home organizations to help people afford their dream home they’ve always wanted,” said Kent Johnson, Director of this year's Bike.Build.Home 500 event.
While raising funds is the primary goal of the five-day event, the group also hopes to build community and camaraderie, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Midwestern states.
“You know, one of the things that we’ve enjoyed about this year’s ride in the Driftless area is the beautiful area we get to call home and ride in," said Johnson. "I’m thrilled as an event director to being people here to discover what we have in this beautiful area, including the Root River Trail. So, we’re excited about today.”
Each of the five day rides include several route options of various distances to accommodate single-day riders, as well as multi-day riders.
The first day of riding consisted of a 100-mile Tri-State Century trail that ran along the Mississippi River to Lansing, Iowa.
Day two for the bikers involved a 62-mile ride on the Norski Tur trail. Riders traveled through scenic bluff country roads that ran through Chaseburg, Coon Valley and Norskedalen.
After two days of intense riding, the bikers embarked on a 72-mile ride on the Root River trail this morning, which ran through Preston and Fountain, and to Houston, Minnesota.
Going into day four, riders can expect a 98-mile ride through the Driftless region’s most scenic loops.
And after completing just over three hundred miles of bike trails, for the final stretch of the 500-kilometer ride, bikers will ride the cut in Mindoro with a grandad’s loop, which consists of 53-miles of bike trails.
For more information on the Bike.Build.Home 500, their mission, trail routes, and ways to become involved, visit their website.