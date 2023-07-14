Biking to build better homes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Biking to build better homes

  • Updated
  • 0
BIKER ON TRAIL.jpg

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Bikers of all ages came together to ride 72-miles on the Root River Trail, as part of a five-day, 500-kilometer ride. 

The bikers, all a part of the Bike.Build.Home 500 organization, embarked on their third day of riding. 

BIKER PREPARING FOR RIDE.jpg

From July 12 through July 16, bikers ride along Midwest trails to raise funds for affordable housing organizations. So far this year, the group has raised just under $19,000 for Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse. 

“We do it because of the tremendous need for affordable housing, for people who have been renting and can’t break that cycle of poverty, to be able to own a home, and for Habitat for Humanity and other home organizations to help people afford their dream home they’ve always wanted,” said Kent Johnson, Director of this year's Bike.Build.Home 500 event. 

While raising funds is the primary goal of the five-day event, the group also hopes to build community and camaraderie, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Midwestern states. 

GROUP OF BIKERS.jpg

“You know, one of the things that we’ve enjoyed about this year’s ride in the Driftless area is the beautiful area we get to call home and ride in," said Johnson. "I’m thrilled as an event director to being people here to discover what we have in this beautiful area, including the Root River Trail. So, we’re excited about today.”

Each of the five day rides include several route options of various distances to accommodate single-day riders, as well as multi-day riders. 

The first day of riding consisted of a 100-mile Tri-State Century trail that ran along the Mississippi River to Lansing, Iowa. 

Day two for the bikers involved a 62-mile ride on the Norski Tur trail. Riders traveled through scenic bluff country roads that ran through Chaseburg, Coon Valley and Norskedalen. 

After two days of intense riding, the bikers embarked on a 72-mile ride on the Root River trail this morning, which ran through Preston and Fountain, and to Houston, Minnesota. 

ROOT RIVER TRAIL MAP.jpg

Going into day four, riders can expect a 98-mile ride through the Driftless region’s most scenic loops. 

And after completing just over three hundred miles of bike trails, for the final stretch of the 500-kilometer ride, bikers will ride the cut in Mindoro with a grandad’s loop, which consists of 53-miles of bike trails. 

For more information on the Bike.Build.Home 500, their mission, trail routes, and ways to become involved, visit their website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 