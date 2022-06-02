Bill Miller kicks off the the summer concert series: Moon Tunes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Valley View Rotary are welcoming community members to Riverside Park to kick off the 10th Annual Moon Tunes Concert Series.
As always, the concert series starts with a performance from three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller and the Instruments of Peace joined by Indigenous dancers.
Local musical acts are set to take the stage in the free concert series Thursday nights through the summer from 5:30-7 p.m. Acts include High Mileage, The Remainders and UWL's Screaming Eagles Marching Band.
Valley View Rotary Committee Chair Terry Bauer likened the concert series to a backyard barbeque - where people can come together to have a good time.
"I'm most excited to see the smiling faces back in the park," Bauer said. "People have become family, they've been coming for 10 years and we know a lot of them. It's just fun to see them smiling, relaxing, enjoying the music and the comradery of our community."
Venders at the event include Piggy's Restaurant, Pearl Street Brewery, The Pearl Ice Cream and Pepsi as well as the Free Bike Corral sponsored by Smith's Bike Shop and Beer by Bike Brigade.
Bauer advised the community to walk or bike to Riverside Park as construction has limited parking in the immediate area.
The Woodstock Tribute is set to close the summer series on September 10 with music all day and fireworks to end the night.
Fore more information on the free summer concert series visit moontuneslacrosse.com