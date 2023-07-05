Biobank helps in cancer research

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System has something many other health systems do not when it comes to researching cancer.
On the fifth floor of the UW La Crosse Health Sciences Building Gundersen Health System's Biobank houses thousands of tissue and blood samples used for cancer research.
"A Biobank is really a storage repository for blood and tissue specimens from people typically with any kind of disease but at Gundersen we've had a cancer Biobank since 2009," Dr. Paraic Kenny, Director of the Kabara Cancer Research Institute said.
The bank was started when there was not much cancer research happening.
"People were a lot less ambitious about cancer research and there was a lot less complexity, but people at Gundersen had the foresight to do that and it really has reaped benefits over the years," he said.
The Biobank has grown tremendously since it's beginning.
"We've now grown it to a size where we now have 114,000 specimens from more than 12,000 individuals in our local community," he said. "And that allows us to have a tremendous resource to study the types of cancer that are prevalent here and tend to run in families in our community."
According to Dr. Kenny, this is a neat resource for a community the size of La Crosse. And, the sole purpose of the bank, cancer research, has really taken off.
"I think that the work that has been done at Gundersen over the last 10 to 15 years and accumulating all these specimen's has made a tremendously valuable resource not just for the research that we do here at Gundersen, but our ability to make these bio specimens available all around the world."
Biobanks allow doctors like Kenny to narrow down types of cancers and find new treatments.
"Large numbers of bio specimens allow us to divide up a disease that was formerly one disease like lung cancer into a dozen, or a couple dozen," Kenny said. "This also allows us to separate into different components so that we can now treat our patients for the specific type of lung cancer that they have, not just the average type of lung cancer that the average person tends to have."