Birchwood Hollow Farm hosts Dairy Breakfast

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Area residents got the chance to enjoy a hearty breakfast, learn more about life on the farm and enjoy a variety of other activities at the 2022 La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast Saturday.
This year's annual dairy breakfast was hosted by the Birchwood Hollow Farm in rural West Salem.
The farm is owned by Rick and Jenelle Oldenburg, now in it's fifth family generation of management.
The highlight of the event was, of course, the breakfast cooked by the county's Dairy Committee. But it featured much more.
Family entertainment included stage coach rides, farm equipment viewing and a petting zoo.
"I see a lot of happy kids. I mean look at those three kids over the old farm age tractor they're loving it," Rick Oldenburg said. "How often do they get to do something like that?"
Visitors also got the chance to get up close to various farm animals at the petting zoo.