Bird flu case detected in Southern Wisconsin

JEFFERSON CO, Wis. (WXOW) - The bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Jefferson Co., the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.
Farms that raise poultry for consumption have been on alert after avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states. Producers fear a repeat of 2015, when the virus H1N1 killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
A state veterinarian said the bird flu outbreak of 2015 taught them how to track, report and manage cases of the virus right away.
"One thing we learned is the need to act as quickly as possible," Dr. Darlene Konkel said. "So, I can say that the initial notifications and testing have really gone seamlessly. This time we were notified right away by the flock's veterinarian and got the testing completed at both our Wisconsin Vet Diagnostic Lab and our National Vet Services Lab."
Wisconsin's first case of bird flu back in 2015 was also found in Jefferson County, but officials said that was at a different poultry farm than the current outbreak.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.