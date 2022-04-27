Bird walks planned at Goose Island County Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As spring unfolds in the Coulee Region, visitors are returning and passing through the area by the thousands.
Songbirds and other migrating birds come back to the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife Refuge to nest or continue their trek northward.
Two free programs at the Goose Island County Park offer the opportunity for people to view colorful warblers and other spring songbirds.
A Refuge Ranger and a Minnesota Audubon forest ecologist are leading walks through one of the park's trails to view and learn more about these birds.
The walk is approximately one mile in length on the Shady Maple Interpretive Trail and is open to anyone with an interest in birding.
Pre-registration is required. Call 608-779-2391 to sign up.
They also have binoculars to share-reserve a pair when registering.
The programs are on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12. Both programs run from 6-7:30 p.m.
Organizers said the programs will happen rain or shine but would be cancelled if there's a likelihood of thunderstorms.